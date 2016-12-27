The recently released from prison former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori was visited by Senator Ighoyota Amori, Delta Speaker Rt Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya, Hon Michael Diden, Hon Elumelu at his London residence.

Ibori was due for release on Tuesday, having agreed to be deported after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

But it has now emerged that UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd did not intend to deport Ibori to Nigeria until he handed over $22 million ( £18million) of “proceeds of crime”.

Ibori was jailed for fraud totalling nearly £50 million in April 2012.

See more photos below;