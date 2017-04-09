Former Governor Ibori’s daughter Eriatake who got married traditionally yesterday to her baby daddy, Suenu Abioye, C.E.O Slicks Club VGC has been called out by his alleged first wife.

Unknown to many, Abioye who is a muslim and has been married for over 20 years and the marriage is blessed with 4 children, three boys and a girl.

IBORI’S DAUGHTER STOLE MY HUSBAND –ABIOYE’S WIFE CRIES OUT

”As Delta State politicians celebrate the marriage ceremony between Suenu Abioye and Ms Erhiatake Ibori at the Western Delta University on Saturday in Oghara, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State,

Suenu’s first wife has cried out that the daughter of ex-convict, Ibori stole her husband.

Mrs Abioye further disclosed that though her husband who is a Muslim has promised that he would never bring home a second wife.

Suenu Abioye who we gathered owned Club Slicks in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos is a happily maried manwith four kids. According to his wife friend who craved anonymity, Suenu is a husler, a gigolo and he denied the paternity of Erhiatake child, Only came back after she spent so much she got from being Chairman Appropriation to renovate his Club and entice him and promised to do more if he marries her, Last week she did a farewell party for one of her collegues she is dating in d HOA in Abuja.

She also claimed that some of the ‘family’ members who represented Suenu today were rented.

A reliable source hinted that Ms Ibori has another child fathered by a bouncer in London when her Father was a governor”.

See more photos