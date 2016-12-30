Six foreign judges have been appointed into the Supreme Court by Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh to join the remaining member, so that his election petition could be heard.

Sources in the country however could not give the names of the judges.

The President also yesterday, December 29 ordered the electoral commission building taken over by police on December 13 to reopen, saying it had been shut for safety reasons.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) office was sealed off without warning by security forces on the same day President Yahya Jammeh’s political party lodged a court case against the commission to have the December 1 election result annulled.

A decree issued yesterday claimed the authorities had received reports the IEC would be burnt down, stating: “Now that the threat has abated, the IEC head office will reopen.”

IEC staff could return to work “with immediate effect”, the statement added, but a visible security presence would be maintained around the compound close to the capital, Banjul.

The president’s legal complaint against the IEC was triggered in part by a vote recount in the days following the December 1 election, which ultimately confirmed opponent Adama Barrow’s victory, 22 years after Jammeh took power.

The Gambia is facing prolonged political deadlock as Jammeh has said he will await a Supreme Court ruling, delayed until January 10, before ceding power.

The reopening of its headquarters will allow IEC officials time to prepare their case.