President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has told those who cared to listen that he will not vacate his seat for Adama Barrow who won the December 1st presidential election.

Jammeh said this on Wednesday night when he addressed the citizens of his country in a state broadcast.

“I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated. This is my position. Nobody can deprive me of that victory except the Almighty Allah.

Already the ECOWAS meeting was a formality. Before they came, they had already said Jammeh must step down. I will not step down,” he said.

Jammeh who has ruled the country for 22 years, had initially accepted the results of the election but suddenly rescinded his decision, saying the election was fraudulent.