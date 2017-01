Lawyer to embattled President Yahya Jammeh, Edward Gomez, has fled to neighbouring country Senegal and wrote a letter to the Gambian leader to “step aside in the interest of peace and love of your compatriots.”

In a letter written to Jammeh, Gomez admitted he was working under tremendous pressure and coercion.

He said: “Remember, your Excellency, that life is short and we take nothing with us at the end of it. Our reward lies in our faithful worship and good deeds.”