Pop star, Janet Jackson has split from her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana barely three months after giving birth to her first child with him.

The mail reports that the 50-year-old sister of late pop king, Michael Jackson, reportedly split from the Qatari business man after five years of marriage.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Eissa Al Mana, in January 3, 2017.

“They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

The singer was briefly married to singer James DeBarge in 1984 but the pair split the following year and the marriage was later annulled.

Her second husband was Mexican back-up dancer Rene Elizondo.