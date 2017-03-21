Japanese oldest porn actress, Maori Tezuka has decided to call it quit after 9 years after the former opera singer her debut in Japan’s ‘silver porn’ industry at 71.

Tezuka’s decision was partly on a lack of red-blooded ‘Lotharios’ able to keep up with her.

Once the lights go on, you just do your best,’ she told local media.

‘I have no regrets, but shooting became difficult when the actor wasn’t my type,’ added Tezuka.

She, however, consider a possible return in two or three years to come.

‘It was never about the money for me. I’ve already been asked about returning in two or three years — I said I’d think about it.’