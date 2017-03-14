According to reports, the Air Force officer, B.A. Kalu, alleged to have shot dead his female colleague and girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo, is undergoing a psychiatric test.

This is just as sources in the Nigerian Air Force told PUNCH that the suspect, an aircraft man, would be dismissed from the service after facing a disciplinary panel.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, who confirmed the psychiatric test on Monday, March 13 said the air force would also ascertain whether Kalu acted under the influence of drugs.

Sources at the NAF Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Benue State, where the incident occurred, revealed that after Kalu’s dismissal, he would be handed over to the police as a civilian, adding that he had already owned up to the crime.

One of the sources, said, “Kalu killed his girlfriend and he has admitted it. What the panel is investigating is to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident. The whole essence of that investigation is to prevent a recurrence, not to exonerate someone who has already admitted guilt.”