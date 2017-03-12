A personnel of the Nigerian Air Force has shot and killed his girlfriend, Oladipupo Solape who is also an Air Force personnel, in a fit of rage and jealousy.

The incident, which occurred at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, is under investigation according to the Air Force authorities.

The Public Relation Officer at the base, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma, who confirmed the incident, said it was under investigation and more details would be provided in due course.

However, friends of the female Air Force official, known as Shomzy Shomzy to her colleagues, have taken to the social media to express their shock over the incident and mourn her.

“R.I.P Shomzy shomzy your death is some thing I can’t forget so easily because your military plans is still in your mind. Well I can’t continue crying my dear, all I have to do is to let go of what I can’t change,” One of her friends wrote on Facebook.

Sources said the incident occurred on Sunday morning, March 12 after the jealous lover accused her of double dating.

The slain personnel reportedly hailed from Badagry and was murdered two weeks after celebrating her birthday.

Her last three Facebook posts suggested she was optimistic about life and thankful to God for all she had achieved.

It was gathered that the suspect has been arrested and his blood sample taken. He is in the custody of the Air Police in Makurdi.