Recently released Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been visited by some members from the Jewish Synagogue in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

DAILY POST reports that the delegates, who were led by Prophetess Eman Halleluyah Nwachukwu visited Kanu in his country home in Abia State.

Just few days ago, popular Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs, visited the IPOB leader at his country home.

Recall that former Governor of Imo State, Ikedim Ohakim, had also visited Kanu.

Last Saturday, popular actor, Jim Iyke visited Kanu at his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia.

That was shortly after Kanu received his colleague in the struggle and leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Uchenna Madu.

Also, Nollywood veteran actors, Ofiafuluagu Mbaka, Steve Eboh and others had paid Kanu a visit.

