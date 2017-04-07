Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for asking him to resign on health grounds.

The lawmaker also apologised Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also organised a special prayer at a Jumaat mosque for the success of the Buhari administration and for the president’s recovery.

Mr. Jibrin, who received hundreds of his supporters at his Kofa hometown, told journalists his call for the president to resign was “misunderstood”.

“Nonetheless, I’m apologising to anybody I offended,” he added. “First, the president himself who is a father and who I truly believe in, the ruling APC and indeed Nigerians.”

Mr. Jibrin said Mr. Buhari remained his hope for a better Nigeria, and said any other claim did not reflect his position.