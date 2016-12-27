President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed himself to be taken hostage according to the suspended member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin.

The former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, did not say who took the President hostage, but in a series of tweets on his twitter handle, @AbdulAbmJ, on Monday, December 26 the lawmaker asked Buhari to either fight those blackmailing him or give up the Presidency.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the Presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!”

He accused Buhari of playing into the hands of people he (Jibrin) claimed did not believe in him.

Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress from Kano State, tweeted “Mr. President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you and your government.

“You will come back to these tweets in 18 months.”

He further alleged that Buhari had turned his back on a lot of issues in the name of achieving political stability and harmony.

Jibrin noted that the President’s decision would later come to haunt him.