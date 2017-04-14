Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has reacted to the payslips released by House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in response to the challenge thrown him by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, April 12, Jibrin says he earns more than the speaker, if the pay slips released on Tuesday are authentic.

Jibrin said he has requested his pay slips from the national assembly and would publish it.

“If what I saw is the authentic pay slip of Mr Speaker, it means I earn more than him from what I see in my salary statement of account,” he wrote on twitter.

“I have requested for my pay slip from NASS, I will publish it and my monthly salary statement of account. Perhaps I have been over paid.”

The suspended lawmaker said while he largely agreed with the response of Dogara to Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, it failed to address the call to open up the budget of the house.

“As regard NASS budget, I completely agree with paragraph 9, 10 and 11 but will raise issues on paragraph 5, 6, and the pay slip,” he tweeted.

“The statement failed to address the call by Nigerians and majority of members for Mr Speaker to disclose details of our internal budget

“Beside salaries, allowances and running cost , no member has details of about 20 other expenditure heads captured in Namdas statement

“I am aware majority of members feel terribly embarrassed and are presently insisting on having access to the internal budget of the House

“The details of INEC budget does not just ‘exist else where’. The NASS scrutinizes and approve details of INEC budget every year

“Mr Speaker, you know that NILS HQ is not completely funded from NASS allocation but part funded by FG under service wide vote.”

Jibrin added that the leadership of the house should not consider disclosing details of the budget as a favour to the public.