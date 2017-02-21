A suspended member of the House of representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has opened the lid on how some people are questioning the authority of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Jibrin made this huge claim via Twitter.

Below are his tweets:

“I know that VP Osinbajo will come under subterranean attacks and his crime is he has no corruption allegations on him like others

“VP Osinbajo has carried on with grace and dignity building a momentum that the country can cash in and accelerate to regain lost mileage

“We must repel primordial interests promoted by some selfish people who are planting stories of fear&instability where there should be non

“So you hear stories of what if the president dies? Is dead meant for only PMB? Who will not die? Who? Osinbajo? Saraki? Dogara or Jibrin?

“Constitution is explicitly clear on succession. If a president dies, VP takes over. If VP dies, President nominates. If Senate president

“Or Speaker dies, senators and members elect new ones. If a member dies, by election is conducted. So why the panic? Evil ones are at work

“We should pray for quick recovery of PMB but shift our attention to governance of our country, hold on our institutions and constitution

“I do not believe that there is anybody in this govt that wants success for it morethan the VP…PMB must beware of divisive elements

“When Osinbajo gives instruction and you have people running to London to ask PMB if that is what he wants, you may start having cracks

“My advice to PMB is to rely strongly on his VP&refer all issues and persons to him until he resumes.This will make the VP more effective

“In this era when our first 11 except PMB are facing several corruption allegations, VP Osinbajo brings some fresh air and credibility

“We should support the VP to hold our country together and continue the good work he has started while praying for safe return of PMB

“I will make comments in due course on the VP’s residence project ,Senate P and Speaker’s residence projects and the 2016 and 2017 budgets.