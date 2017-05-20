Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was paid a visit by Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke at his home in Abia State.
Jim Iyke visited Kanu earlier on Saturday, May 20 at his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia in Abia state.
The pro-Biafra leader, during the week, was also visited by his colleague in the struggle, the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Uchenna Madu.
Kanu had also been seen with notable politicians in the southeast since his release from Kuje Prison.
My heart bleeds for ignorant Igbos who thinks Nmadi Kanu is fighting their corner by asking for the break up of Nigeria!
Namdi Kanu is an AGENT of Zionist New World Order and they are using their tried and tested method of ‘divide and steal’ of Natural Resources – check out the history of the North and South Sudan.
http://www.maskofzion.com/2012/04/zionist-infestation-of-africa-zimbabwe.html
Read the above article to get a perspective.
(1) I am even more convince when I read that a Jewish woman (Probably a Mossad/NWO/Rothschild agent) in Nigeria is going to close her shop in support of the IPOB May 31 stay at home call.
(2) Kanu himself follows a religion he calls Jewish Religion – Zionist Jews thinks of the rest of humanity (every single man or woman who is not a Jew) as Cattle or Goy.