Former Ondo Governorship Candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, has dismissed reports quoting him to have insulted ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ibrahim said he could not have hauled invectives at Jonathan, who ruled the country on the platform of the PDP, because he held Jonathan in high esteem.

In a statement be personally signed on Thursday, April 13, Ibrahim disowned the Twitter account being quoted by some news outlet as the platform on which he attacked Jonathan.

He also dissociated himself from similar attack on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was the Director of the Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Organisation for the 2015 general elections.

Ibrahim said, “My attention has been directed to certain statements purportedly issued by me through a ‎Twitter account in which invectives were hurled on ex-President Jonathan. In the same vein, my attention was also drawn to the fact that such vituperation had also been directed at Chief Femi Fani-kayode.

‎

“I wish to reiterate that I do not own or maintain any Twitter account either directly or by proxy. Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is a brother and a quintessential gentleman and I hold him in high esteem. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a bosom brother and friend of utmost regard.

“The general public is hereby put on notice to disregard any statements emanating from the said fake Twitter account.”