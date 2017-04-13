Following reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan received $200m as kickback from the controversial Malabu Oil deal, former Ondo governorship candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Jimoh Ibrahim has described the Bayelsa politician as a notorious armed robber with PhD.

This is coming after the House of Representatives ad-hoc panel summoned Goodluck Jonathan concerning the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245.

Jonathan had labelled the reports as “fake news” and that it was the handiwork of those determined to truncate his rising international profile.

But Jimoh on his twitter page @JimohIbrahimOFR used the popular phrase gotten from Big brother winner, Efe while in the house to describe the former president.

He wrote: “Based on logistics, Goodluck Jonathan is an Anini (the notorious armed robber) with PhD.”