The Jollof rice and chicken being enjoyed by the students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1962 made the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to choose the UNN as a university where he would do his first degree.

Adeboye disclosed this on Tuesday when he was awarded with an honorarily doctorate degree of Doctor of Divinity (DD) by the University.

He said that he developed interest in the University when he went with his fellow students on an excursion to UNN in 1962 and saw students eating jollof rice with half a chicken.

The cleric said that when he saw the way the students were enjoying then, he decided that if God permitted, he would come to UNN to study and lucky enough, the following year, 1963, he gained admission into the prestigious University.

Carried by what he saw, Adeboye said that, “I took a pebble from the ground asked God to make me come to the University. The following year, 1963, God answered my prayers.”

Adeboye however regretted that he could not graduate from the University as he left in 1966 without a degree. He expressed joy, however, that sixty years later, he has now been awarded a doctorate degree from the same University and professors call him, ‘daddy.’

“I left UNN in 1966 without a degree. Sixty years later, I have gotten a degree from UNN, now not as a first degree but a doctorate degree. That is why I feel elated. I am overwhelmed,” he said.