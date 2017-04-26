Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed his family is being harassed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He made his feelings known in a book, “Against The Run of Play”, written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Jonathan also believes Buhari’s anti-corruption war could be fought using a different style.

He said: “I feel sad about the way my family is being hounded.”

“Society is like a building. You build it one block at a time. If every president decides to go in to dismantle what his predecessor did, society will never make progress. I expected President Buhari to correct whatever mistakes I may have made and then carry on from there.

“But a situation in which people go into exile for political reasons is not good for us.”

“His style of fighting corruption is different from mine and since most Nigerians apparently prefer his style, it is okay. There are steps you take that will help in retrieving ill-gotten wealth and punish offenders while restoring confidence in the system. But there are also things you can do to damage the system.”