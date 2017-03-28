Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he has never been linked to any “scandal or controversy” concerning his academic qualifications.

Reacting to a publication which named him among ‘prominent Nigerians with certificate scandal’, Jonathan said there is no justification for his inclusion.

Speaking through his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said his academic qualifications can be veirified at the schools he attended.

The former president noted that his classmates from primary school to the university were still alive to corroborate his attendance.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story by a national newspaper of March 26 edition where Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was mentioned as one of the ‘prominent Nigerians with certificate scandals’,” the statement read.

“We really don’t know where this is coming from, but we wish to remain unambiguous in our assertion that this is obvious falsehood, since the former president has never been linked to any doubt, scandal or controversy concerning his academic qualifications.

“We are not aware of any probe, allegation or litigation relating to his very well known academic qualifications. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to restate that President Jonathan’s educational records can easily be traced to St Michael’s Primary School, Oloibiri and Mater Dei High School, lmiringi, where he obtained his first school leaving certificate (FSLC) and General Certificate of Education (GCE), Ordinary Level respectively, as well as the University of Port Harcourt, where he received his Bachelor of Science, Master and Doctoral degrees.

“Luckily, many of President Jonathan’s classmates from primary school through the university are still alive and are traceable.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no justification for this abstruse association, as there is nothing linking the former president to the story.

“Again, we advise media organisations to always cross check their facts in order to avoid falling for the convenient choice of publishing false information.”