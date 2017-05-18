Former President Goodluck Jonathan today, May 18 said Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has justified the support he received from all political stakeholders for his election in 2015.

Wike also assured the Former President of the continued unwavering support of Rivers people, saying that he will never be abandoned.

Speaking during the Commissioning of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of the second year anniversary of the Wike administration, Former President Goodluck Jonathan said: “Governor Wike has performed wonderfully well “.

He said: “I have no regrets that Governor Wike is the governor of Rivers State. I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects. “Wike has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard.” The Former President pointed out that the appreciation for the excellent performance of Governor Wike goes beyond party lines.

He recalled that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo after visiting the state also stated that the governor is delivering on projects. While appreciating the people of Rivers State for the support they gave him throughout his eight year involvement in national politics, he expressed happiness for the invitation to commission the important Second Nkpogu Bridge.