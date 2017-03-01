Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday night had a crucial meeting with nine State Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party led by its Governors Forum chairman, Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The meeting, which started a few minutes after 6pm, was held at the office of the former President located at Maitama District and ended at exactly 10.07pm.

Governors at the meeting were Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Seriake Dickson(Bayelsa); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Ben Ayade (Cross River); and Ipalibo Baligo(Deputy Governor of Rivers State).

See more photos below;