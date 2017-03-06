The office of former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked claims that the last administration rejected an offer by British forces to rescue the kidnapped Chibok school girls.

A foreign newspaper, Observer had reported that the Jonathan-led administration rejected the offer of British armed forces to help in rescuing the girls,

A statement issued by Media Adviser to the ex-president, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze said the Jonathan administration was so genuinely committed to the rescue of the missing girls that it granted permission to foreign powers to overfly Nigeria’s airspace, while conducting the search and rescue missions.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that has been trending, without proper attribution, to the effect that the last administration rebuffed British offer to rescue the kidnapped Chibok school girls.

“We wish to promptly point out that nothing can be further from truth, as Nigerians are conversant with the effort made by the Jonathan administration towards rescuing the Chibok girls, especially in relation to collaborating with the international community, in the bid.

“We can, confidently, say the lies in this report are self evident. This is because the international press, as well as the Nigeria media actively covered the multinational efforts and collaboration which involved some of the major powers deploying their crack intelligence officers to work with our own security operatives, and those of our neighbors,” the statement read.

Eze said in the course of the rescue mission, the international team, including members from Nigeria’s neighbours of Chad, Niger and Cameroon, “met regularly with our own intelligence officers to plan and conduct their operations.”

“We would wish to recall that this collaboration was made possible following letters, personally, written by former President Jonathan to President Barack Obama of the United States, President Francois Hollande of France, Mr. David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as well as personal contacts made to the governments of Israel and China, seeking their assistance in the search for the abducted Chibok girls,” he said.