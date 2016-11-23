Ex-President goodluck Jonathan turned 59 on Sunday, November 20 and to celebrate his special day, his former aide Reno Omokri shared this throwback picture that got everybody talking.
Omokri captioned thepicture: “See swagger!!! @GEJonathan shows off his swag during his first service to Nigeria through NYSC #GEJ59THBirthday!”
View Comments “See Ex-President Jonathan’s Throwback Photo During NYSC That Prove He Has Swag”
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!