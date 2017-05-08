The former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Minna chapter, Mr Taidi Jonathan, on Monday, May 8 said the release of the 82 Chibok school girls demonstrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the welfare of all Nigerians.

Taidi said in Minna that the gesture was also a clear demonstration of the Buhari administration to secure the release of all those in captivity.

He said, “It shows that the Federal Government and its partners have the capacity to release the remaining girls.

“The release would help to check the emotional trauma the parents of the girls might be facing in the last three years.”

Jonathan, therefore, called on Nigerians irrespective of religious and political differences to support the government in its efforts to provide security and set the nation on the path to prosperity.

The former NBA chairman urged Nigerians to seek God’s intervention on the challenges facing the nation, stressing that with fervent prayers, all the challenges facing the country would be holistically tackled.

Jonathan said Nigerians should imbibe the culture of offering intelligence information to security agencies to help in tackling criminality in the society.

Boko Haram in 2014 abducted more than 200 secondary school girls of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, Borno.

Twenty-one of the girls were released in October 2016, while Buhari directed security agencies to ensure all the affected girls were released and reunited with their families.

(NAN)