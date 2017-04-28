Former Rivers State Governor and servinv Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been alleged to have a problem with Former first lady Patience Dame Jonathan.

Immediate Past President Goodluck Jonathan stated this in a book titled, ‘Against the Run of Play,’ written by the Chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay, Olusegun Adeniyi.

The Bayelsa politician revealed that Amaechi had a problem with his wife, Patience, which he (Jonathan) tried in vain to resolve.

“Jonathan told me that Amaechi’s problem was not with him but rather with his wife and that, at a point, he tried to reconcile them,” the book stated.

While Amaechi admitted that he was at loggerheads with Patience, he said Jonathan was not saying the whole truth, noting that there were also disagreements between him and Jonathan, during the latter’s era as the President.

The ex-Rivers State governor attributed the cause of his grudge with Jonathan to illegal and excess deduction from the federation account by the former president.

He said, “I could not surrender my mandate to a woman (Patience) in Abuja, even if such a person was the wife of the President…that basically was my sin with Dame Patience Jonathan.

“If in one year, you took about N300bn from the federation account to pay for subsidy and the next year, you are taking almost N2tn for the same thing when fundamentals had not changed, then serious questions should be asked.

“And as NGF (Nigerian Governors Forum) chairman, it was my responsibility to ask those questions and Jonathan took them personal.”