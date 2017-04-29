goodluck-jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the book ‘Against the Run of Play’ authored by Olusegun Adeniyi which chronicles how he lost the 2015 Presidential election contains distorted claims.

The former President said this in a series of tweets on Saturday, April 29.

In the book, it was the Bayelsa politician blamed former US President Barack Obama for his electoral defeat.

But in the book, some of the former president’s allies such as David Mark, former senate president, and Babangida Aliyu, former Niger state governor, put the blame for his loss on him and his wife, Patience.

However, Jonathan said the accounts of what transpired in the election by some respondents in the book were false.