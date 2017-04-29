Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the book ‘Against the Run of Play’ authored by Olusegun Adeniyi which chronicles how he lost the 2015 Presidential election contains distorted claims.

The former President said this in a series of tweets on Saturday, April 29.

In the book, it was the Bayelsa politician blamed former US President Barack Obama for his electoral defeat.

But in the book, some of the former president’s allies such as David Mark, former senate president, and Babangida Aliyu, former Niger state governor, put the blame for his loss on him and his wife, Patience.

However, Jonathan said the accounts of what transpired in the election by some respondents in the book were false.

(1) I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 29, 2017

(2) My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims on the 2015 Presidential election by many of the respondents — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 29, 2017

(3) There will obviously be more books like that on this subject by concerned Nigerians. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 29, 2017

(4) However, I believe that at the right time, the main characters in the elections including myself — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 29, 2017