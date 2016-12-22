Immediate past president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has revealed that he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The former president said he has been receiving calls, messages and mails from both local and international groups, asking him to contest in 2019.

Jonathan made the statement while addressing his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit in his hometown, Otueke in Bayelsa State.

Jonathan, however, said he is not thinking of contesting for now, as he believes he has done his best for the country while in service.

He said he believes that his successor(s) would continue from where he stopped.