The Niger Delta Development Commission failed to provide the needed infrastrural development in the oil region, former President Goodluck Jonathan has said.

Speaking at the occasion of the Rivers State 50th year anniversary in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, May 24, Jonathan said fiscal federalism was the system that would work better to facilitate development in the country.

“This will allow states to assume control of the exploitation of their natural resources and mandate them to pay adequate taxes to the Federal Government,” said Mr. Jonathan.

“My conviction that fiscal federalism will initiate faster development is born out of a comparison between the intervention Agencies and the 13 percent derivation. From the days of Special Funds, through OMPADEC to now NDDC, the Federal Government has provided funds for the development of the oil bearing communities but very little physical infrastructure to show for it.

“This is so because these bodies are highly political and lack continuity as tenures are hardly completed. New Federal Government administrations appoint new teams who award new contracts hence the zone is littered with abandoned projects.

“I believe that without the 13 percent derivation, action governors like Wike would not have the capital to drive his ambitious developmental projects. With fiscal federalism, the pace of development will be even faster.”