Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party remains the only hope for the country before adding that Nigerians still believe in the party.

The former President spoke at the PDP Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Thursday, April 6.

He said that the former ruling remains the only hope for the country and begged its members to bury their differences in order to end the crisis bedeviling it.

He said the party remains a light in democratic governance and that members of the party should not insult and blame each other anymore.

“We shall overcome the challenges and I can assure you that the PDP will rise again,” he said.

Some of the those at the meeting are Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Uche Secondus, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin.

Only Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, were also in attendance.