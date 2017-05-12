A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience, on Friday led a large delegation of former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders, governors, past and serving senators to attend the wedding in Minna of Halima Babangida, daughter of former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.
The groom is Auwal Abdullai, the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports in Minna that among the delegation were ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo; Ahmed Makarfi, PDP factional chairman; Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State; and Shinkafi Mamudu, former governor of Zamfara.
Others were Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi State; Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa; Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina; and Abubakar Dakingari, former governor of Kebbi and former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinbu.
Others in attendance were Pius Anyim, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation; Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation; Ahmed Yayale, former SGF; Ben Obi, Ben Bruce, Ibrahim Haruna, and Sani Daura.
Also prominent among the guests at the wedding ceremony were businessman Aliko Dangote and Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser; Okwezili Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary; and Aliyu Modibo, former FCT Minister.
Others were Aliyu Wamakko, Yarima Abdullahi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Nuhu Aliyu.
See more photos below;
