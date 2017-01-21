Ibogun-Olaogun, the ancestral hometown of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo received an august visitor yesterday, January 20 when immediate Past President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan visited the Ota farmer.

The former leaders met for several hours at the remote village to hold talks aides say centred on mending their strained relationship and took a strollthrough the community before being treated to a sumptuous meal, sources familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES.

Jonathan arrived Ibogun-Olaogun in company with a former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, and one of his childhood friend whom sources identified simply as “Turner.”

The delegation flew in a private helicopter to the village, arriving at about 11 a.m. to meet Mr. Obasanjo who earlier drove there from his home in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Those in the know said the meeting was tactically moved to the remote town at the instance of Mr. Jonathan to avoid the prying eyes of reporters in Abeokuta, where Mr. Obasanjo usually receives guests at his Hilltop residence.

The rare meeting between the duo who were bitterly divided in the run-up to the election saw Obasanjo telling his visitor how wise he had become since leaving office.

“When leaders come, they have little or no experience. When they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot of experience, where they have wisdom, their experience is in high demand.

“Those like you and me who have the grace of God to bow out gracefully, if there is now what I call constitutional office, we have residual responsibilities for Nigeria,”Obasanjo said.

It was gathered that the host took Jonathan around the village, introducing him to community leaders.

“After taking him about, they returned to Baba’s house in Ibogun-Olaogun and ate good meal together,” a source said.

Before both men went behind closed-doors for a meeting, Mr. Turaki told Mr. Obasanjo that Mr. Jonathan had visited former Nigerian leaders, including Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida in the recent past and had planned to visit Mr. Obasanjo during the Yuletide.

See more photos below;