Immediate past President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has written an open letter to the United States President-elect, Donald Trump, felicitating with him on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Jonathan expressed hope that Trump’s achievement in his career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs would be translated to his life as a public servant and custodian of the trust of the American people.

The letter read in part, “I am very hopeful that the United States of America and indeed the rest of the world will be witnessing great, worthy and positive frontiers under the Trump Presidency.

“I congratulate you, the 45th President of the United States, as you begin your tenure today.

“I pray that God will bless your tenure and enable you actualize your vision and commitment to building a better and more secured America and the world.”

Trump will be sworn today, January 20, 2017 in Washington with an estimated 800,000 people expected to gather on the National Mall.