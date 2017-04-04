A JSS 2 student of Umuerin Secondary School in Owerri reportedly died in Owerri, Imo State after falling from a mango tree on Monday, April 3.

According to an Instagram user, Queen_Melissa (@giftaugustineugochinyere), the boy was initially chased away by some seniors in his school, who saw him climbing the tree. He, however, returned after they left.

“Oh my God! This happened before me.A JSS2 STUDENT (name withheld) of UMUERIM SECONDARY SCHOOL OWERRI, IMO STATE died yesterday(03/04/2017) around 3:00pm after he fell from a mango tree while trying to pluck the unripe fruits!..

The boy fell once and his seniors chased him, after they left, he decided to continue where he stopped which led to his terrible death thereby falling for the second time with his head.