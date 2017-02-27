A JSS 3 student of Ajinare Grammar School, Oyedele Olalekan has invented a rechargeable lantern and phone charger housed in a paint bucket.

The teenager who hails from Ido-Ile in Ekiti west local government area of the state built a rechargeable radio with two speakers, four lamps and charging ports for charging phones in a paint container.

The young boy produced the fan using aluminum sheets, ‘Viju’ milk containers, soap case, plastic pipes, papers and other materials he could lay hands on.

Olalekan’s outstanding production was brought to the world’s eye through Adebowale Oba Hezekiah, a Facebook user who was struck by the young boy’s effort.