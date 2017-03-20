Journalists were barred by Justice Binta Nyako from covering the ongoing trial of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu with their phones and cameras.

The order was handed down to reporters at the entrance of the courtroom by an operative of the Department of State Security, DSS, who was in company of three heavily armed prisons officials.

According to the operative, “Madam (the judge) gave the order; she said no journalists should be allowed inside with their phones and their cameras.”

What is not clear is if the operative was acting on his own volition or on the orders of the trial judge.

At the last hearing on the matter, men of the Nigeria Police Force had prevented IPOB members and some journalists from gaining entrance into the premises of the court to witness the trial of Kanu.