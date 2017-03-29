Mr. Chukwuma Eleje, a delivery man with an online marketing store, Jumia, has been killed in a house on Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The victim was said to be delivering two iPhones to some customers, who had ordered for them through the Internet on Saturday, when he was attacked and killed.

The assailants were reported to have dumped his remains in a septic tank in a desperate attempt to cover up the crime.

However, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad were said to have been alerted by residents.

The officials were reported to have swooped on the suspects in their apartment on Monday.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects – Sodienye Mbatumukeke, Excel Naabe, and Joy Eluwa – upon their arrest, confessed to the crime.

Eluwa was said to be Mbatumukeke’s girlfriend.

He said, “Operatives of SARS, acting on credible intelligence on Monday, at about 3am arrested three suspects– two males and a female– identified as Sodienye Mbatumukeke, Excel Divine Naabe, and Joy Eluwa.

“These armed robbers ordered smartphones from a certain courier company in Rivers State. Then the company sent the phones through a dispatch rider. On getting there, the hoodlums beat up the dispatch rider and later shot him; he died inside their flat.

“After killing him, they threw his corpse into a septic tank. Our men, who were acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects and they showed us where they hid the corpse.”

