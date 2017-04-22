Elder statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been hijacked by cabals.

He told newsmen in Abuja on Friday, April 21 that it was unfortunate for Buhari to allow his government to be hijacked by a cabal working against the overall interest of Nigeria and its people.

He said, “The cabal under Buhari has virtually taken over the affairs of the country from him and he cannot counterbalance them, a situation that is very dangerous for the Nigerian people and their future.

“As it has emerged, Buhari cannot take firm decisions against the cabal running his government and working for their selfish interest. In the end, the President is always trying to pacify the cabal to the detriment of Nigeria and it is very sad.

“This country therefore needs a competent leader bereft of religious, tribal and health challenges to manage its affairs,” he said.