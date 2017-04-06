Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale have been discharged and acquitted of corruption charges.

Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court gave the verdict on Wednesday, April 5 in Abuja.

Ademola and his wife, the Head of service in Lagos state were arraigned by Federal Government last December on 11-count criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways, contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Ademola was among the seven justices investigated after the sting operations carried out on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 2016 by the Department of State Services (DSS).