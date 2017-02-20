Pretty Kachi Adesina is a Nigerian currently based abroad with two first class law degrees and a Cambridge LL.M. She is a Lawyer by day and blogger by night.

Here are a few things about her

Early Life

Kachi Tila Adesina is a 28-year-old Lawyer. She grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to the UK a few years ago. She has got two first class law degrees and a Cambridge LL.M.

Career

During the day, Kachi puts her qualifications to use as a corporate lawyer in London while she transforms into a blogger at night. Kachi’s blog is a combination of lifestyle, travel, career, beauty, fashion, blogging, food and health.

Relationship

She is married to Tola. They met at the University and have been together for nine years now, and married for about 2 and a half years.