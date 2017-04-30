The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibeh Kachikwu, has said he is confident of President Muhammadu Buhari wining the 2019 Presidential election if he decides to contest.

He made the remark while fielding questions from CNN anchor, Richard Quest, who has been in Nigeria.

Quest asked Kachikwu, “Is it likely, that within another year your president or his party will be fighting in an election, and pretty much you are already in an election mode?”

In his response, Kachikwu said, “Those of us in government are focused on getting work done; the president is probably going to win the election anyway.”

The Minister also disclosed that the Buhari-led government was making realistic efforts towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, adding that the results would be evident in the next five or seven years.

He said, “It is realistic. Five or seven years. Petroleum led us into this problem; it has to lead us out.”