Kano State girl born without a limb has died at the age of 19 years after a brief illness.

Rahma Haruna reportedly died at her Lahadin Makole’s home, Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Christmas day and had since been buried according to religious rites.

Rahma’s story went viral last year when her photos were shared by a popular photojournalist, Sani Maikatanga which saw a lot of people coming to her aid.

She was moved about in a washbasin by her young cousin, begging for alms in the city of Kano.