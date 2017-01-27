Senator Buruji Kashamu has distanced himself from the allegations of drug trafficking against him in the United States of America.

The Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district the drug trafficking allegations against him was a case of mistaken identity.

He stated this on Thursday after a US court upheld the trafficking case against him and ordered him to be extradited.

In a statement, Kashamu said: “two British courts had adjudicated upon the case and found that it was a case of mistaken identity.

“I asked my lawyers in the US to file the suit when I got wind of an evil plot to abduct me in 2015 which later happened between the 23rd and 28th of May, 2015, until there was a judicial intervention which ordered the US officials and their local collaborators out of my Lagos residence.

“It should be noted that there is no extradition proceedings against me anywhere in the world. The last one they purportedly brought after the siege to my residence was dismissed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the 1st of July, 2015.

“So, the wicked interpretation that the latest ruling which was based on a suit I instituted against my abduction has set the tone for my extradition is totally unfounded, vexatious and malicious,” he stated.

Kashamu also claimed that he had won the extradition proceedings against him in London twice, so he could not be tried again.

“Any other purported extradition proceedings or abduction is illegal. I am not afraid of anything because I know my rights under the law,” he concluded.