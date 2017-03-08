Disqualified Big Brother Naija contestant, Ekemini Ekerette also known as Kemen has apologized to Tboss and women at large over his sexual misconduct while he was in the house.

Read his statement below…

My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.

I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa that i hurt from the circumstances surrounding my disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house recently.

I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game which brought about my disqualification .

As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.

I apologise to Tboss family, fans and friends for hurting their perception. I also use this medium to apologise to all women being the International Women’s Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, sponsors, including my fans and family.