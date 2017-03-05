Kemen-907x1024

One of the most talked about housemates of the Big brother Naija show, Kemen has been disqualified from the game and has also been subsequently evicted from the house.

Circumstances surrounding his disqualification is not clear but it may not be unconnected with a video which emerged where he was  reportedly touching Tboss in bed while she was sleeping last night.

We will bring you more updates as it unfolds.

See the video below

