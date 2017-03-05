One of the most talked about housemates of the Big brother Naija show, Kemen has been disqualified from the game and has also been subsequently evicted from the house.
Circumstances surrounding his disqualification is not clear but it may not be unconnected with a video which emerged where he was reportedly touching Tboss in bed while she was sleeping last night.
We will bring you more updates as it unfolds.
See the video below
Peep the guilty look Kemen gave the camera 1st before touching Tboss. This is what got him disqualified just incase you missed it. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/HQ5l0SzGfj
— Abby Oyebade (@Abbydipity) March 5, 2017