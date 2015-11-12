1) Kemi Adeosun, 48, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

2) She worked as Accounting assistant at British Telecom Company, London, from 1989 – 1990 and Senior audit officer at Goodman Jones, London, from 1990- 1993.

3) Her more senior career saw her as Manager, Internal Audit at London Underground Limited, London, 1994 – 1995 and Manager Internal Audit, Prism Consulting from 1996 – 2000.

4) She was a Senior Manager at the Price Waterhouse Coopers, London, from 2000- 2002, joined Chapel Hill Denham Management as a financial controller in 2002 and left the organisation as Managing Director in 2010.

5) She was appointed the Commissioner of Finance in Ogun state, from 2011 – 2015. Adeosun is a member of the Institutes of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales, as well as Nigeria.

6) Her father was a civil servant and she is the third of four children.

7) Adeosun told lawmakers last month that a currency devaluation on its own won’t solve the nation’s economic problems, and that she supports the bank’s foreign-exchange restrictions