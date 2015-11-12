1) Kemi Adeosun, 48, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.
2) She worked as Accounting assistant at British Telecom Company, London, from 1989 – 1990 and Senior audit officer at Goodman Jones, London, from 1990- 1993.
3) Her more senior career saw her as Manager, Internal Audit at London Underground Limited, London, 1994 – 1995 and Manager Internal Audit, Prism Consulting from 1996 – 2000.
4) She was a Senior Manager at the Price Waterhouse Coopers, London, from 2000- 2002, joined Chapel Hill Denham Management as a financial controller in 2002 and left the organisation as Managing Director in 2010.
5) She was appointed the Commissioner of Finance in Ogun state, from 2011 – 2015. Adeosun is a member of the Institutes of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales, as well as Nigeria.
6) Her father was a civil servant and she is the third of four children.
7) Adeosun told lawmakers last month that a currency devaluation on its own won’t solve the nation’s economic problems, and that she supports the bank’s foreign-exchange restrictions
13 on “Kemi Adeosun Biography: 7 Key Things To Know About Nigeria’s Finance Minister”
All minister is okay for Nigeria
She is gud in that
Congratulations to Mrs Kemi Adeosun on her new appointment.It is an an absolute right steps in the right directions by President Mohammodu Buhari administration and a great encouragement for we people in diaspora.This in its literary meaning shows that at last, the present administration as promised during the campaign, its leaving to his promise by giving the people in diaspora a voice in participation and involvement in running the affairs of the state.Great stuff!.
The minister of finance is accused of embezzling money in Ogun while serving as a commissioner. She has been promoted to ministerial status in order to steal more.
am proud of her.
all we want justice and transparency.
for me if she capable of discharge her duty let her be,for d sake of our nation I we suggest she should desist from anything that can tarnish her reputation.
she does not understand the economics of a third world economy owing to her breed.nigeria is not england.
Are we sure the british and Wales had not drain her brain finish?? Well i expect a change in our economy based on what she was in London!
I just like her,she is beautiful,congrats to her husband,except that she is in a wrong party.But give it to her,she is a damsel.
Needs God wisdom
WE HOPE NIG WILL GET OUT FROM RECESION IN 2017 THROUGH PLANNING, CONTROLLING AND PRODENT MANAGEMENT OF THE RESOURCES