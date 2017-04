A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has granted bail to embattled journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo, who had been remanded in Port Harcourt prison for the past one month, was granted bail in the sum of N1 million.

Recall the journalist/blogger was arrested by security operatives in Ibadan over a material published online and believed to have offended a frontline Port Harcourt-based cleric.