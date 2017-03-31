Olunloyo In Prison Uniform1

Controversial Journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was on Thursday, March 30 been remanded in prison for the second time in two weeks.

She was earlier granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt but the America trained investigative journalist has been sent back to prison by a Federal High Court also in Port Harcourt.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Recall that the daughter of a former Oyo State Governor was jailed for alleged defamatory story she wrote on Port Harcourt- based Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.

The former governor’s daughter was pictured in prison uniform and in handcuffed alongside a Port Harcourt based publisher Samuel Walson. They were sent to prison after hearing on their bail application was stalled