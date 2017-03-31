Controversial Journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was on Thursday, March 30 been remanded in prison for the second time in two weeks.

She was earlier granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt but the America trained investigative journalist has been sent back to prison by a Federal High Court also in Port Harcourt.

Recall that the daughter of a former Oyo State Governor was jailed for alleged defamatory story she wrote on Port Harcourt- based Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.

The former governor’s daughter was pictured in prison uniform and in handcuffed alongside a Port Harcourt based publisher Samuel Walson. They were sent to prison after hearing on their bail application was stalled