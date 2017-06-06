Kemi Olunloyo, Social media enthusiast and daughter of a former Oyo State Governor, Omololu Olunloyo has finally regained freedom after spending 11 weeks at the Port Harcourt prison where she was remanded for defamation of character.

A prison official confirmed that she walked out of their facility on Monday, June 6.

Kayode Ajulo, a lawyer and human rights activist also confirmed the release.

“We’ve finally secured her release,” Mr. Ajulo said.

Mr. Ajulo’s law office is amongst about half a dozen firms that are providing legal support for Ms. Omololu-Olunloyo, who had spent 81 days since she was first arrested in March.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that her release came three days after her allegations against the Chief Registrar of Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court where she has been undergoing trial were made public.

Ms. Omololu-Olunloyo said the registrar was frustrating her release from custody, having been granted her bail since April 11.

The court official identified as Maimunat Folami, a Deputy Chief Registrar by rank strongly denied the allegations, saying she’d worked closely with Ms. Omololu-Olunloyo’s lawyers to clarify all aspects of her bail documents.

A team of police officers first arrested Ms. Omololu-Olunloyo in Ibadan on March 13 on allegations of criminal defamation of character of a preacher, David Ibiyeomie.

She was whisked to Port Harcourt where she was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court. The case was later transferred to the Federal High Court.

Mr. Ajulo dismissed the allegations as unfounded, scolding the police for taking up the case.

“There’s no criminal defamation, the police have no reason to be involved in a matter that is purely civil,” Mr. Ajulo said. “This is clearly an attack on free speech and I am afraid it would soon get out of hand if every civil case is labelled as criminal defamation.”