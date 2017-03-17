Controversial US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that she has been sent to Port Harcourt Prison for defaming the General Overseer of Salvaltion Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Recall that Kemi revealed she was picked up by the police two days ago.

She took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had been taken to Port Harcourt prisons on the orders of Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

She added that it was over a post she published alleging that the pastor was having an affair with actress Iyabo Ojo and that he gave her the Range Rover she was driving.

She wrote, “FFK is my spokesman. All media to contact him. I am in Port Harcourt prison.

“Driven here Tuesday on orders of the IG. David Ibiyeomie of Salvation ministries says I defamed him because I posted a letter a church member sent me alleging corruption and adultery with Iyabo Ojo.

“Both newsmakers will not confirm or deny the allegations. The pen is mightier than the sword.

“I will continue to be the best investigative journalist.”